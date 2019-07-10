Woman says she gave birth to two other couples’ babies because of an IVF mix-up

(WISH) — A lawsuit filed says that the wrong embryos were implanted in a woman’s womb.

According to WPIX, a couple has accused a Los Angeles fertility center and its co-founders of medical malpractice, negligence, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiffs are only listed by their initials in court documents.

The couple said they were told they were pregnant with twin girls in September 2018. But then their New York doctor told them they were pregnant with twin boys despite not having a male embryo transplanted.

They say the clinic told them the sonogram results showing twin boys were inaccurate.

The mother gave birth to the twin boys in March. Despite both parents being Asian, the babies were not.

WPIX reports that DNA tests showed the parents weren’t genetically related to the babies and that the babies aren’t genetically related to each other.

“For that couple this whole experience must have been utterly heartbreaking. I don’t think there’s any other way to think of it.” Dr. Zev Williams. Columbia University Fertility Center told WPIX.

The clinic found the biological parents and the couple had to give the babies up.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.