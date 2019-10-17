You can stay in Barbie’s real-life Dreamhouse mansion on Airbnb

MALIBU (KRON) – This is absolutely real life.

So call three of your best friends and start planning your travel arrangements to cruise down the Pacific Coast Highway right into the heart of Malibu, where Barbie’s Dreamhouse awaits you!

It’s probably everything you’ve imagined or more – right by the beach, two bedrooms, an office, walk-in closet complete with Barbie’s classic looks, the iconic hot pink slide, an infinity pool with all the views, and everything bubblegum pink.

Let’s not forget to mention the house is three floors, comes with a movie theater, FULLY STOCKED kitchen, meditation space, and outdoor dining patio among other wonderful amenities.

To make things even sweeter, it will cost you only $60 via Airbnb.

Here’s the catch – you only get two nights.

It’s all happening to commemorate Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary.

If you’d like to stay in Barbie’s Dreamhouse, just visit the listing on Airbnb and be the first to reserve the stay when booking opens on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PST, “the day Barbie leaves for a trip to Austin, Texas.”

The one-time reservation is valid for stay from Sunday, Oct. 27 to Tuesday, Oct. 29 – so be sure your schedule is all clear!

Airbnb will make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative to celebrate.

