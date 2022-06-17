(The Hill) – YouTube confirmed on Friday that it had removed a video uploaded by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot for violating the platform’s election integrity policy.

“Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context. We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the January 6th Committee channel,” Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson, said in a statement.

The video in question was a clip of a hearing that the committee conducted and posted to the video platform on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

Part of the video showed the former president baselessly claiming on Fox Business that “We had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account,” according to the newspaper. The clip also reportedly included some testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Though the committee has shown testimony from Barr in which he dismissed Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, calling them “crazy stuff” and “bulls—,” that stance was not featured in the video YouTube removed, the Times noted.

In the public hearings this month, the panel is making a case to the public that the Capitol riot resulted from a Trump-led effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The committee has held three hearings so far.

Trump, speaking at a Faith and Freedom event in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, railed against the committee, and its June hearings.

The Hill has reached out to the committee for comment.