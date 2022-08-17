ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – For National Nonprofit Day, Abilene is in no short supply of excellent organizations.
Just since 2017, National Nonprofit Day has been observed each 17th day of August, according to National Day Calendar. It’s a day that’s meant to recognize the goals and positive impacts nonprofits have on the community.
Here is a list of 25 of our local nonprofits, according to 2022’s Abilene Gives leaderboard:
This list is in alphabetical order
- Abilene Arts Alliance
The mission of the Abilene Arts Alliance is to strengthen the area’s cultural life through strategic investment in its cultural resources; to be an advocate for cultural organizations, activities and initiatives throughout the community; and to ensure the cultural development of young people.
- Abilene Education Foundation
At the Abilene Education Foundation, our mission is simple – to enrich and inspire excellence in education for the students and the teachers in Abilene ISD. We have all had a special teacher who made a difference in our lives, and we know the power a good teacher in the life of a child.
- Abilene Hope Haven
Hope Haven’s mission is to inspire hope in the lives of our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness.
- Abilene Volunteer Services Council
Abilene Volunteer Services Council (AVSC) is the only non-profit organization that benefits those served at the Abilene State Supported Living Center (AbSSLC). The great State Of Texas provides for the basic needs of 260+ individuals, with intellectual and developmental disabilities, that call AbSSLC their home. The Volunteer Services Council is privileged to provide for the “extras” that make the smiles of those living here bigger and brighter. AVSC Mission: Improve the quality of life for the people served at Abilene State Supported Living Center.
- Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation
The Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation was founded in 1928 to encourage personal and civic advancement through friendship, service, and study. The Foundation consists of women who are strong, confident, giving, caring, smart, funny, and tributes to their community and families. Through the Foundation, ladies are challenged for personal growth, being of service to others, and becoming the best they can be!
- AISD Homeless Student Ministry
The AISD Homeless Student Ministry (McKinney-Vento) Program with Abilene ISD serves around 1,500 students a year who have been identified as homeless. These students live in temporary housing with friends or relatives or in hotels, shelters, cars or on the street. About 23% of these students live in these situations without their parents or legal guardian. Our program provides services and resources they need to stay enrolled and be successful in school despite their living situation. We are supported in part by a grant from the Texas Homeless Education Office and some Title 1 funds. However, there are many needs that still go unmet. Some of the needs of these students are school supplies, clothes, items needed to participate in athletics, fine arts and other school programs, groceries, transportation, medical care and housing.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene
Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 5 through young adulthood in communities across the country. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.
- Big Country CASA, Inc.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a national volunteer movement founded in 1977. Big Country CASA is a member of the National and Texas CASA Associations. There are more than 1,000 CASA programs nationwide and 72 CASA programs in the state of Texas.
- Boys & Girls Club of Abilene, Inc.
We want every child to succeed in school, in their community, and in life! Great programming, wonderful role models, caring staff, and a dedication to making an impact in every child’s life is a foundation to their succeeding! The most dangerous time of the day for kids is between the hours of 3-8 p.m. We offer a safe and fun place for them to be during those hours.
- Breakfast on Beech Street (B.o.B.S.)
Breakfast on Beech Street (BOBS) is a non-profit located in Abilene, TX, providing free breakfast, sack lunch & a smile to anyone coming through our doors.
- Camp Able of Buffalo Gap
Camp Able’s mission is to cultivate healthy, independent living for people with special needs through skills based training and equine therapy, with a special focus on using horses that have been given sanctuary from difficult circumstances.
- Christian Service Center of Abilene
The Christian Service Center of Abilene’s mission is to share the love of Christ by providing basic needs for people who live in poverty, and to provide our community partners, donors and volunteers the ability to join with the Christian Service Center in providing our neighbors basic needs and personal growth opportunities.
- Food Bank of West Central Texas
The Food Bank of West Central Texas’s mission is to help feed food-insecure families, seniors, and children who often go to bed hungry each night.
- From Boys to Gentlemen
From Boys to Gentlemen (FB2G) focuses on developing healthy sons, husbands, fathers, friends, and community contributors by instilling our Four Pillars. (Emotional Intelligence, Conflict Resolution, Communications skills, Critical Thinking) We execute these skills in 3 Key Areas. 1. Personal Relationships 2. Career/Education 3. Community Contribution. Our program offers college trips, community service, life skills development, work programs, counseling, and mentorship. From Boys to Gentlemen is committed to bringing the father back into the family equation in our communities.
- Global Samaritan Resources
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, our work starts right here caring for our neighbors in practical ways. Global Samaritan began in 1999 with a very simple mission: Collect surplus goods and share them with people in need. We started with two volunteers and an old pick up truck. In 2006, we became a 501(c)3 and today, our small team of 6 celebrate that we have shipped goods to people in need in more than 50 countries on five continents.
- Hendrick Home for Children
Hendrick Home for Children raises children in a safe and loving Christian environment that provides an atmosphere of spiritual, physical, emotional and intellectual growth.
- Love & Care Ministries
Love & Care Ministries began as a vision that God placed in the hearts of two men who were called to minister to the homeless in their community Abilene, Texas. God led these men to the streets, under bridges, down allies, and in abandon buildings where they found people in desperate need. With the mighty armor of prayer and twenty large cups of hot soup, they hit the streets that first Sunday in January 1995 serving five meals from the back of a pickup truck.
- Meals on Wheels Plus
Meals on Wheels Plus is a charitable non-profit with a Board of Directors. We were established in 1975 with our Executive Director, Betty Bradley. We currently serve 1,450 meals a day to frail elderly and disabled adults who are unable to provide balanced meals for themselves. We serve in Abilene, Ballinger, Eula, Hamby, Hamlin, Hawley, Hodges, Ovalo, Potosi, Rowena, and Winters. The “Plus” in Meals on Wheels are for our plus programs which include: Groceries on Wheels, Pet Food on Wheels, Pets to the Vet, Books on Wheels, The Incontinence Program, and Errands to Go.
- Noah Project
Empowering victims to become survivors, and working to end domestic violence and sexual assault. Noah Project is a center of care for victims of family violence, and sexual assault, serving ten counties in West Central Texas. We offer shelter and outreach support services to women, children, men, and unaccompanied youth who are victims of family violence, domestic violence, dating violence, and both stranger and non-stranger sexual assault.
- Pregnancy Resources of Abilene
Since 1983, we have served thousands of women and their families by providing pregnancy testing, material support, and community referrals. In 2004 we became a medical clinic by adding ultrasound exams to the list of the free services we offer. We serve an average of 3,000 women and their families each year.
- Safe Families for Children Abilene
Safe Families for Children – Abilene surrounds families in crisis with caring, compassionate community. We are a nonprofit, volunteer movement that provides hope and support to families in our local community. Serving the Abilene area, we create extended family–like supports for desperate families through a community of devoted volunteers who are motivated by faith to keep children safe and keep families intact.
- Taylor Jones Humane Society
The Taylor Jones Humane Society’s goals are continually expanding. First, foremost and ongoing; our primary mission is to find permanent homes for the animals in need. Furthermore, education of the public regarding health, welfare, and the overpopulation of strays and unwanted pets, is conducted in part, through informative lectures and symposiums.
- The Men of Nehemiah Abilene
The Men of Nehemiah Abilene is a Christian organization designed to rebuild the lives of men and families that have been torn apart by the vicious onslaught of poverty, homelessness, substance abuse, crime, and violence.
- The Strength for Life Foundation
The vision of Strength for Life is to change cancer’s outcome through fitness training and give individuals the resources they need to experience hope and good health for the rest of their lives.
- West Texas Rehabilitation Center & Hospice of the Big Country
On a daily basis, West Texas Rehabilitation Center and West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of the Big Country work together as an integrated team to provide a wide array of services to our patients, regardless of their financial circumstance. Our services include outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, orthotics, prosthetics, and hospice care. WTRC is here to help EVERYONE – from babies in the NICU to our patients receiving hospice service at the end of their life – providing exceptional, state-of-the-art care to all who walk through our doors.
