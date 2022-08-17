BCH graphic via Canva: Illustration of hands holding heart over Abilene cityscape (Aug. 17, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – For National Nonprofit Day, Abilene is in no short supply of excellent organizations.

Just since 2017, National Nonprofit Day has been observed each 17th day of August, according to National Day Calendar. It’s a day that’s meant to recognize the goals and positive impacts nonprofits have on the community.

Here is a list of 25 of our local nonprofits, according to 2022’s Abilene Gives leaderboard:

This list is in alphabetical order

Click here for additional information and more local nonprofits.