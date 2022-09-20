National Pepperoni Pizza Day: Best in Abilene, according to Yelp (Image courtesy_ Vagabond Pizza Abilene)

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After a long day, who doesn’t love a huge slice of pepperoni pizza? Even if pepperoni isn’t your topping of choice, Abilene has some of the best pizza in Texas!

It’s unclear exactly how long Pepperoni Pizza Day began, but according to National Day Calendar, the first pizza was created by the legendary Raffaele Esposito in June of 1889.

No matter when it was created, we’re grateful for Esposito and September 20!

Now, let’s get to the good stuff. Where is the best pepperoni pizza in town?

Yelp.com lists these as the top 5 best places to get a slice of pepperoni in Abilene:

1. Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s, the take-and-bake pizzeria, set up shop and opened its doors in Abilene during the summer of 2013. While there was some confusion at first because of the not-so-typical way the pizza is handed over to you, it quickly became a go-to in town.

Papa Murphy’s via Facebook (bit.ly/3f5yP7k) Aug. 24, 2022

Papa Murphy’s review by Wilma J. via Yelp.com (Feb. 23, 2020)

Located next to Walgreens, at 1441 Barrow Street, Papa Murphy’s is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. most days. When you walk in, the pizza is prepared and wrapped before your eyes – just how you like it. Just take it home and toss it in the oven! You may also order online.

2. Vagabond Pizza

A true Abilene favorite, Vagabond Pizza started out in 2012 with a pizza oven on a trailer, a man and a dream. Vagabond opened its brick-and-mortar doors for the very first time the summer of 2016.

Vagabond Pizza via Facebook (bit.ly/3DDpWfp) Aug. 24, 2022

Vagabond Pizza review by Becca H. via Yelp.com (Jul. 2, 2019)

Located in Downtown Abilene right next to Grain Theory, at 1056 North Second Street, Vagabond Pizza is open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. most days and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

3. Dante’s Pizza

It’s a fact-of-life for most Abilene residents; you go to the mall, you grab a slice at Dante’s Pizza.

Dante’s Pizza via Facebook (bit.ly/3QTc83m) Oct. 4, 2016

Dante’s pizza review by Shay K. via Yelp.com (Feb. 22, 2015)

Dante’s is located inside the Mall of Abilene near Dillard’s North, at 4310 Buffalo Gap Road. It is open for business from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. most days.

4. Einstein Bros. Bagels

Albeit less than your traditional pizza parlor, Einstein Bros. Bagels made the top five list of best pepperoni pizza in town!

Einstein Bros. Bagels via Facebook (bit.ly/3qUs9vu) Feb. 9, 2022

Einstein Bros. Bagels review by Carsen M. via Yelp.com (Aug. 20, 2021)

Located on the Abilene Christian University campus, at 216 McGlothlin Campus Center Hilton Food Court, Einstein Bros. Bagels is open from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. most days.

5. Pizza By Design

Last on our list has quickly become a local favorite; it’s Pizza By Design!

The have-it-your-way pizza joint opened in Abilene in May of 2017 and has been serving up slices of smiles ever since.

Pizza by Design via Facebook (bit.ly/3S1s3xW) Sep. 20, 2017

Pizza by Design review by Ethan W. via Yelp.com (Jul. 21, 2022)

Located behind David’s Bridal, at 3753 Catclaw Drive, Pizza By Design is open most days from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays.

Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day!