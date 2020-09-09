National Preparedness Month: Building an emergency safety kit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — September is National Preparedness Month, and when a storm comes in or a pandemic takes way, preparation is key for keeping your family safe.

Daisy Esparza is a mother who knows the importance of a family emergency kit after facing the EF-2 tornado that struck Abilene last May.

Daisy’s house faced some damage.

“Back porch gone, my kids’ trampoline gone, our windows were broken on this side,” Esparza says.

Now it’s not just the fear of another tornado that’s keeping her prepared, it’s the pandemic, too.

“We bought a cooler, a bigger cooler to keep our meats, and we always have extra food if we need to,” she says.

Esparza says she has been preparing for disasters all of her life.

“I lived in California, so you know, from when we were little they taught us procedures of earthquakes,” she says.

Moving forward, her family is planning on additional safety measures to increase their safety kit.

“We actually have a safe room we’re building,” she says.

Esparza says she is prepared with extra food, water, and safety supplies for whatever disaster may strike next.

For more information on how to construct your safety kit, click here.