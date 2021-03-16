National Weather Service, Abilene Emergency Coordinator offer severe weather safety tips

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Emergency weather watchers in Abilene say access to information can mean life or death for West Texans as the 2021 severe weather season gets underway.

Hector Guerrero with the National Weather Service based in San Angelo says severe weather season for the Big Country lasts from March to June – a period historically fraught with tornadoes, hail storms and thunderstorms.

Guerrero recommends all residents have at least two ways to receive weather updates when severe conditions roll in so they can stay aware of worsening conditions outside.

“I highly recommend having a cellphone, make sure your emergency alerts are turned on and it’s fully charged,” said Guerrero. “Of course we highly encourage everyone to get a weather radio, those things they save lives.”

Another alert credited with saving local lives is the CodeRED Alert System used by the City of Abilene.

Emergency Management Coordinator Vincent Cantu remembers the system being used most notably during the May 2019 tornado in which a twister touched down inside Abilene city limits.

Phone calls and text alerts went out to residents, giving them enough time to respond to incoming trouble.

“It’s just another reason for people to sign up for CodeRED, just to stay informed of all the interesting events we have,” said Cantu.

Sign up for CodeRED Alerts on the City of Abilene’s website here.

If a tornado does come your way this spring, Guerrero says it’s best to shelter underground if possible or at least away from windows and doors in your home.

“Get in the innermost room on a first floor and get down low,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero also embraces the weather adage associated with avoiding flooded waterways often common in the Big Country when the seasonal downpour strikes.

“When you come to a low water crossing that’s flooding, be sure to turn around don’t drown,” said Guerrero.