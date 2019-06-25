National weather service assesses severe weather damage in Baird

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-The severe weather that swept through Callahan County left debris, uprooted trees and tree limbs scattered around the town of Baird. The National Weather Service arrived mid-morning Monday to assess the damage.

Residents in Baird did not miss a beat–clearing lawns for neighbors Monday, following the storm.

Fourty-year resident Linda Hart said she and her daughter were sitting in her kitchen, eating a bowl of homemade ice cream, when the storm begin to roar outside her window.

“The rain was so strong it look like a white sheet going down the street,” Hart said.

Hart now mourns the loss of a 100-year-old tree, that faced severe weather damage, toppling onto her roof.

“I almost willing to cry over this tree back here, because it’s always been there,” said Hart. “But, you know, it’s a tree, and we’re just grateful that everyone’s okay.”

Dr. Steve Lyons, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in San Angelo joined Hector Guerrero, both surveying the damage in Baird.

“Many times and more frequently than not, the damage comes from straight-lined winds,” Hart said. “It could be a microburst which is a downward directed wind, hits the ground and spreads, causes sometimes really tremendous damage.”