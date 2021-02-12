National Weather Service warns of potential whiteout conditions in Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of near whiteout conditions in the Big Country on Sunday.

The NWS says with potential north winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour gusting up to 30 mph, drifting snow will drop visibility to near zero at times, rendering travel virtually impossible.

Near whiteout conditions and very low wind chills could result in life-threatening conditions for any travelers in the area, NWS says.

Cold wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials recommend staying home if at all possible.