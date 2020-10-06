National Women’s Small Business Month: Big Country women look to the future

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — National Women’s Small Business Month is a time for women in the Big Country to celebrate their businesses and look to the future.

Co-owner of The Arrangement, Lisa Bailey Cedillo and her sister opened their floral shop nearly 23 years ago.

“I just think it shows, you know, everyone else that it can be done, that you can do it, that it’s not just a man’s world,” Cedillo says.

Although they’ve had to overcome some obstacles, they continue to push forward.

“We had to decide then if we were going to close our doors or fight, and we chose to come in everyday and fight for small business, especially women-owned businesses,” Cedillo says.

Melissa Vinson began the Christian Business Network three years ago and says her goal is to unite women in the Big Country.

“The more we work together, the more it builds all of our businesses, the more it helps all of us become stronger and to get better,” Vinson says.

Both say that this month, women should be proud of their accomplishments and need to keep pushing forward.

“There are more women owning businesses more than ever before, so I think it’s important that we celebrate this month because of that, because of the strides women have made,” Vinson says.