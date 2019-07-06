Nationally-broadcasted radio program recorded in Abilene ends 12-year run

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When an athlete had a question about a sports injury, there was a nationally-broadcasted radio program with the answer that came from Abilene. But not anymore.

The DoxnJox Sports Medicine Talk Show has ended its 12 year run.

The program was broadcasted from a studio inside The Forge training facility in South Abilene and was carried by more than 100 radio stations across the United States.

Doctor Dan Munton started the show and was the host, where he and guests would talk about sports injuries and fitness issues.

“I’d invite all kinds of different people over the years, you know, NFL players, physicians, physical therapists, you name it. Anything we had to deal with sports medicine, we talked about it and we loved it, so it’s been a lot of fun,” Dr. Munton said.

Munton decided to cancel the show so he could travel with his son, who is now playing college baseball, but you can listen to past recordings of the show on Apple Podcasts or at DoxnJox.com.