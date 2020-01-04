Navigating the highs and lows of flu season

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — We’re halfway through the flu season with no sign of symptoms dying down, so don’t even think about getting past front desk associate at Express Emergency room Kelsey Sadler.

“I’m like, ‘No, you have to wash your hands, you have to use hand sanitizer all the time,’” she said.

Why the urgency? Dr. Wes Hamilton, emergency physician said Texas and the surrounding states this year have had high flu counts.

“Texas has been hit pretty hard. We’re a little bit behind Central Texas it seemed like. We also have facilities in Central Texas, they kind of seem to get it a little bit before Abilene,” he said.

With more and more flu cases reported weekly, the problem isn’t that people aren’t getting the shot.

“The shot has been not as effective the last two years, and so I think it’s just one of those things there’s a lot of people just getting sick,” he said. “Because we’re losing immunity across the herd. So, every immunization is good, but in the long run it’s one of those things where it won’t necessarily completely keep you from getting it. It just may not make it as bad.”

An expert on cleanliness, Kelsey says be cautious of those everyday items, too.

“The pens, your cellphone, you watch everything people don’t normally think about cleaning. I’m constantly cleaning,” she said.

But when you work in a hospital, she said there’s no such thing as too much cleaning.

“Constantly, especially during flu season it’s nonstop.”