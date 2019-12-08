Navy identifies 3 sailors killed in NAS Pensacola shooting

WASHINGTON (NNS) — Three sailors died during an active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Dec. 6.

The identities of the Sailors are:

-Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, Student, Naval Aviation Schools Command, 23, from Coffee, Alabama

-Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, Student, Naval Aviation Schools Command, 19, from St. Petersburg, Florida

-Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, Student, Naval Aviation Schools Command, 21, from Richmond Hill, Georgia (Not Pictured)

“The sorrow from the tragic event on NAS Pensacola will have a lasting impact on our installation and community,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola. “We feel the loss profoundly and grieve with the family and friends of the deceased. The Sailors that lost their lives in the line of duty and showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil. When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives. If not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been far worse.”

The installation is now open to mission essential personnel only through the weekend. Families who live on base will have access to the base and their residences. The National Naval Aviation Museum is closed until further notice. The Barrancas National Cemetery is closed to visitors until further notice.

An Emergency Family Assistance Center was established today and will reopen at the Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC). FFSC will have counselors there to support witnesses, friends, family and base residents. They can be contacted at (850) 452-5990.