Navy Secretary Richard Spencer fired in dispute over discipline of SEAL

(NBC) – Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was fired Sunday by Defense Secretary Mike Esper, who ordered that a Navy SEAL acquitted of accused of murder be allowed to remain in the elite commando corps, the Defense Department said.

Esper had asked for Spencer’s resignation after he opposed President Donald Trump’s tweeted order that Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher retain the gold Trident insignia signifying his status as a member of the Sea, Air, and Land Teams, or SEALs.

The Navy sought to eject Gallagher and four other sailors from the SEALs after Trump intervened to direct that Gallagher not be demoted following his conviction of having posed for a picture with the corpse of a teenage fighter for the Islamic State militant group.

Esper directed that Gallagher retain his Trident pin, said Alyssa Farah, the chief Defense Department spokeswoman.

Esper proposed that retired Navy Adm. Kenneth Braithwaite, the U.S. ambassador to Norway, be considered to succeed Spencer.

The dispute flared into the open last week after NBC News and other organizations reported that the Navy was convening a review board to consider whether Gallagher should remain in the SEALs after he was convicted of posing with the ISIS fighter’s corpse but acquitted of having killed the young man.

Navy Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher and his wife, Andrea Gallagher, walk into military court in San Diego on June 24, 2019.Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images – file

Trump tweeted on Thursday that “the Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” saying the case was “handled very badly from the beginning.” Earlier, the president had overturned the Navy’s decision to demote Gallagher, which would have severely affected his retirement pay.

In response, Spencer told reporters on Friday that he believed Gallagher’s review process should go forward. Multiple sources told NBC News that Spencer had privately told the White House that a tweet wasn’t an official order and that if Trump was ordering the Navy to end the review board proceedings, he needed to do so in writing.

Farah said Sunday that Esper had learned that — contrary to what he was saying in public — Spencer privately proposed to the White House both that Gallagher’s rank be restored and that he be allowed to retire as a SEAL. She said Esper was never informed of the private proposal.

In a statement, the Defense Department said Esper had lost “trust and confidence” in Spencer “regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House.”

Spencer, who became Navy secretary in August 2017, was the acting defense secretary for about a week in July as Esper underwent confirmation hearings in the Senate.