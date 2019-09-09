NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s sister accused of killing 84-year-old woman

(NBC) – The sister of NBA star Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers is accused of killing an 84-year-old woman at a casino in Southern California, a newspaper reported Saturday.

Kimesha Williams, 35, was one of two people arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies in the death last month of Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach, California, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williams’ aunt, Denise Woodard, confirmed the connection to Leonard, the Riverside Press-Enterprise said.

Assad was found unconscious in a restroom at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on the morning of Aug. 31, the sheriff’s office said.

“Assad died from her injuries sustained in the incident,” the office said Wednesday.

The Press-Enterprise reported that the she appeared to have been subject “to a great amount of force, such as being pushed, thrown or punched.”

Williams and Candace Townsel, 39, both of Moreno Valley, were arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Casino security helped investigators with the case, according to the sheriff’s statement.

