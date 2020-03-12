Breaking News
NBA suspends season after player tests positive for virus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended the remainder of the season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Rudy Gobert, center for the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

The league says they will use the time during the suspension to determine their next steps in dealing with what the World Health Organization has labeled a pandemic.

See the full NBA statement below:

