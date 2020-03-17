NCCIL begins digital outreach program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It’s a brand new story a day coming at the touch of a button.

Jenni Harbour said, “It was fun to still be able to interact with kids in a different way.”

After shutting down their building for the week due to the coronavirus threat, the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) got creative.

Trish Dressen said, “A real gift is that we have absolutely no barrier of access to the NCCIL space.”

The plan? To bring childrens books to life in your living room. The NCCIL has begun live readings every day at 1 p.m. by educators through Facebook Live in their new “Yes to Access” program.

Dressen said, “Access is always our gift. Access to fine art experiences, access to the finest picture book art.”

On a day-to-day basis, the NCCIL building has children here learning, growing, and taking in the art. Due to the closing thanks to coronavirus, now the NCCIL is trying to give as much access as possible to the children while the building remains empty at this time.

“It is encouraging to me because it means that people, even though they can’t come into the NCCIL, they still support our mission in that we want to tell stories with kids and have adults and their children interact about storytelling,” Harbour said.

The digital program had been in the works prior to the rise of the coronavirus. However, it could not have been implemented at a more perfect time.

“This just made us hurry up a little bit,” Dressen said. “In times of trouble, I think you can really explore new worlds. I think this will continually make better leaders.”