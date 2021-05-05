Neal McCoy to headline Abilene Freedom Festival July 4 weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Organizers are preparing for the Abilene Freedom Festival this upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Neal McCoy, Jerrod Medulla, and Chris Colston were announced Wednesday as the headlining performers.

The festivities begin Saturday, July 3 in Downtown Abilene, and will include live bands, food booths, and a parade, all of which are free. Shopping will also be available.

The film Independence Day will also be showing at the Paramount Theatre that Saturday.

“We’ve got all kinds of vendors set up,” says event organizer Eddie McGee. “It’s just going to be a fun-filled, packed weekend to really celebrate 4th of July.”

Tickets are on sale now for the event.