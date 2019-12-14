NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal agencies have approved more than $200 million for 18 projects to restore the open Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill.
The projects are described in a report released Tuesday.
The biggest is about $52 million to study deep-sea habitats, while the smallest is about $300,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing longline fishing hooks or getting tangled in the lines.
The money is from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage.
A nonprofit group called the Ocean Conservancy calls it a major conservation milestone for the Gulf.
- Judiciary Committee votes along party lines on articles of impeachment
- Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill
- Friday, December 13: An unseasonably warm day in the Big Country and the Heartland, 67-72 degrees
- Man gets 90 years for drug charges in ‘Nolan Co. Meth Meltdown’
- How a semester can change a college freshman