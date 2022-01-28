CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An animal transportation vehicle wrecked Sunday, leaving nearly 30 animals stranded on Interstate 20 in Cisco.

The Cisco Police Department (CPD) reported Thursday, that Paws Run 1, a rescue shuttle from Angleton, Texas, was carrying 22 dogs and 6 cats when it wrecked around 6:00 Sunday morning, at milepost 332.

Paws Run 1 was transporting the 28 animals as part of a statewide animal rescue effort.

Cisco Police Department: Displaced dog in kennel

Cisco Police Department: rescued animals in travel temporary kennels

Cisco Police Department: ACO Thomas with Rose and Belinda from Paws Run 1

Cisco Police Department: Displaced animals at Cisco Animal Shelter

Cisco Animal Control (CAC) and Animal Control Officer (ACO), James Thomas, were called to rescue and transport the animals. None of the cats and dogs, nor the driver and passenger, were hurt in the one-vehicle wreck, according to the CPD.

The animals were kept safe overnight, until a suitable transport vehicle was able to pick them up.

The cats and dogs are now staying at the Cisco Animal Shelter.

CPD Officer Edgar Sanchez, in charge of the incident, commended ACO Thomas for his help in the rare situation.