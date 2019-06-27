Nearly 40,000 fireworks recalled one week before 4th of July

(NEXSTAR) Three different types of fireworks have been recalled by the federal government just one week before the 4th of July.

GS Firework Artillery Shells, Grandma’s Fireworks, and Patriot Pyrotechnics all had products pulled off the shells for violation of federal standards.

They were all in violation of federal standards because they were overloaded with pyrotechnics.

This overloading can lead to a larger than expected explosion, which “posts burn hazards to customers.

Below is a breakdown of how much product was pulled: