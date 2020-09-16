Nearly 550,000 kids test positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to health experts, over half a million children in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pediatrician, Dr. Stephen Sanches says even though the number may sound shocking, he isn’t surprised. In most cases, symptoms in children aren’t as severe as adults.

“Most of the kids that have gotten it have overall had milder cases than their adult counterparts had,” Dr. Sanches said. “Most of the [symptoms] tend to be mild upper respiratory symptoms, occasional Gastrointestinal symptoms, and some fever.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics also reports a 15% increase in child cases between Aug. 27 and Sept.10. Dr. Sanches says he believes schools starting back up is the cause.

“The more the people are around each other the more the virus is going to spread,” Sanches said.

Stephanie Ivey, Director of Young Years Childhood Development Center, says COVID-19 has drastically changed the way she operates.

“One of my biggest fears is having a child test positive,” Ivey said.

Kids must now have daily temperatures checks, parents and staff have to wear masks, and frequent hand washing is encouraged. Ivey says safety is everyone’s top priority.

“It stays on my mind, my assistant’s mind, and all the teachers’ minds,” Ivey said.

Health officials say children make up nearly 10% of cases reported in the U.S. According to the report, children make up less than 1% of all coronavirus deaths.