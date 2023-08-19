BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Greg Abbott has announced a $142 billion investment in Texas’ transportation infrastructure. $100 billion of that will be allocated towards a ten-year plan to construct statewide roadways.

The 2024 Unified Transportation Program will allocate nearly one billion dollars to the Brownwood District, including the following projects:

US 84 – Widen non-freeway in Early from FM 2126 to the Fort Worth and Western Railroad area

Widen non-freeway in Early from FM 2126 to the Fort Worth and Western Railroad area US 84: Widen non-freeway in Coleman County from Hords Creek to State Highway 153

Widen non-freeway in Coleman County from Hords Creek to State Highway 153 State Highway 6: Widen non-freeway in Gorman from the area of Crescent Street to the Comanche County Line

Widen non-freeway in Gorman from the area of Crescent Street to the Comanche County Line US 84: Widen non-freeway from FM 573 to US 183 in Mills County

“This plan will help the lives of all Texans for years to come as we work to move people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban, and metropolitan areas,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “TxDOT is already putting these resources to work with a record number of projects aimed at improving safety and saving lives on our roadways.”

Visit the Texas Department of Transportation’s website to learn more about this project or others.