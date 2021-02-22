Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City Light Ministries through a grant from United Way of Abilene, will be distributing grocery relief cards to help those impacted by this week’s storm.

The City Light Ministries located at 336 Hickory St, will be distributing grocery relief cards to help people in the community that were affected by the winter storm.

The organization will be operating this coming Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To be eligible for this City Light Ministries program, applicants must live within Taylor County and meet certain income requirements.



For more information, visit unitedwayabilene.org/stormrecovery/

SNAP recipients are not eligible for the program but can request replacement benefits at https://yourtexasbenefits.com/