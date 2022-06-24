VIEW, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A month has passed since the reckless flames of the Mesquite heat fire ate its way across the Taylor County area – leaving many shaken and some without a place to call home.

The Mesquite Heat was started May 17, about 20 miles outside of Abilene.

“My grandmother and I live on the same land. We lost both homes and all of the other buildings on our property, they were a complete loss,” said longtime View resident, Stephanie Munshower.

Wednesday, Munshower told KTAB/KRBC in the weeks following the fire’s end, she and her fellow neighbors have reached out to local assistance services but have not been able to secure help in any capacity – monetary or otherwise.

“25% of the people that lost their homes I have talked to and they have received nothing,” said Munshower.

Some residents concerned with this lack of response have come together to forge their own way forth.

“We looked at forming a volunteer organization that could bring the community together,” said View Community Services Team Acting Chairman, Jason Beard.

With the tagline, ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors,’ beard said he hopes their group will be able to fill in the gaps that are not currently being met in their community.

“To help identify needs of our community members and better help communicate information in the event of another disaster,” Beard explained.

While some residents say this is a good idea, immediate help for those still without homes is remains top priority.

“We’re tight knit and everybody wants to help everybody,” Munshower leveld. “So I think that it’s time for the community to help each other, and other people to step in and provide aid.”

Beard said their volunteer group will, hopefully, be able to meet those needs and more as they grow.

“It’s looking towards the future of building, the community of View as the Abilene area continues to grow,” Beard added.

The newly formed group is hoping to hear from those interested in building a more connected View community on their Facebook page.