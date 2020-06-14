Neighbors lending a helping hand during trying times

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) As tensions continue to rise across the country surrounding racial inequality, some neighbors here in the Big Country are setting differences aside.

“I’m not supposed to be out in all of that sun because of the myasthenia. That sun just zaps your energy,” says Bill Phillips.

Bill Phillips was diagnosed with the autoimmune deficiency about 5 years ago.

“The first thing it does is mess with your eyes. It is either going to blind you or make you see double now in my case I see double all the time,” says Phillips.

The disease has no cure but, Phillips says that doesn’t keep him down.

“I try to do what I can that’s all I can say. I don’t see no reason in sitting around being sad about what it’s doing to my body,” says Phillips.

Despite, boiling emotions nationwide he says he’s was raised to see past the color of someone’s skin.

“It’s just pitiful the way people are treating each other. If my mother was here and I’m living next door to them and I didn’t help,” says Phillips.

The people in the small neighborhood near North 14th and Mockingbird are very aware of the social current social climate.

“Anytime she sees me out doing work shes comes over here. She has even come over and said ‘say Bill I’m sorry about the way things are going with the police shootings’ and I’m like baby that’s not your fault.”

One of Bill’s neighbors reached out to us to share his story.