Neighbors react to murder of pregnant woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Neighbors of three accused killers say they’re not surprised by the crime after a year of the suspects disrupting the south Abilene neighborhood.

The investigation into the murder of pregnant Kelly Rene Holder, 24, is ongoing, but three have been charged in her death: Casey Kennedy, Courtney Lopez and Alexander Lopez.

Neighbors to the home on the 1700 block of South 5th street say the residents of the home were often causing disturbances, with one neighbor saying upwards of 25 complaints had been placed to police for strange behavior and noise disturbances.

“They’re screaming and yelling and making threats and throwing beer bottles at cars. The screaming and yelling is an everyday thing,” said neighbor Mary Pieper-Marshall.

Pieper-Marshall has made several calls to the police concerning the residents and says the negative behavior has been brewing for months.

“It’s really gotten a lot worse over the last few weeks and I personally have had to call the police on them twice in the last week,” said Pieper-Marshall.

