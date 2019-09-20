Nelson Park fishing program suspended, moving to Cal Young Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife fish hatchery in Abilene has decided to suspend the neighborhood fishing program at Grover Nelson Park.

Officials say due to poor oxygen levels in the ponds, remaining stockings for the 2019 catfish stocking season will be diverted to Cal Young Park.

“Unfortunately, it’s just not really recognized throughout much of the United States that reservoirs have to be maintained, and this is unfortunately one of those cases where we’ve come up against some serious maintenance that has to get done,” says Michael Homer Jr., Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries.

The hatchery will reportedly move the rest of the fish that were supposed to go into Nelson over to Cal Young Park.

The program will no longer stock fish after October.