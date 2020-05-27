New Abilene Animal Adoption Center proposal postponed due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A proposal for a new, larger animal shelter in Abilene is being put on hold due to the coronavirus, according to City Manager Robert Hanna.

Plans for the proposed adoption-first shelter were last discussed at February’s final city council meeting, and Hanna says he can’t justify bringing the bond to taxpayers during the pandemic.

“The concept of bringing a $10 to 12 million bond to taxpayers for approval, I just I can’t do it,” said Hanna. “It would require a tax increase to cover that, I just can’t do it. It doesn’t mean that the new shelter is dead, it just means we’re going to have to wait to recover.”

The proposed shelter is being called an adoption center, and is likened to a retail space instead of an old-fashioned pound.

No votes or final decisions have been made on the proposed shelter, although prospective designs have been developed.