New Abilene business revamps ‘old school’ house calls, keeping patients out of clinics, emergency rooms

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mobile Med is a new private practice that is putting a new spin on the old concept of house calls. The business was scheduled to jumpstart the first weekend of April, but as the COVID-19 outbreak quickly spread throughout the U.S., they began serving patients three weeks early.

Clay Lohse is a family certified nurse practitioner. He and Matthew Wick, M.D. began cooking up the idea of the Abilene Mobile Med about a year ago. They now serve patients in Abilene, Tye and Merkel.

“We are basically urgent care on wheels,” said Lohse. “We were at zero to one patients a day, but now we’re up to two to three patients every day.”

Lohse and Wick can treat patients for a myriad of issues such as: relieving nausea, treating a sore throat and stitching open wounds. The business takes appointments by call, text and online scheduling where patients can find price quotes for specific ailments. Lohse said Abilene Mobile Med has very few COVID-19 tests, but they are working to obtain more to better serve patients.

“You book an appointment, and I’ll get a text message with a patient’s name and what they need

to be seen for along with a short summary of what they said, so I can better prepare and know what

I need to bring with me,” said Lohse.

Lohse said a major goal of the service is to alleviate high volume of medical clinics and emergency rooms by patients who may not need to be there.

“They’re competing with patients that are having heart attacks and having strokes, somebody that’s had a bad motorcycle wreck, and then you have somebody with a sore throat competing with that,” Lohse said. “We’re hoping to keeping some of that out of the E.R.”

Lohse added that fewer patients in clinics and emergency rooms means suppressing the spread of COVID-19. And, as door-to-door nurse practitioner, he’s taking additional precautions to slow the spread as well.

“If they’re there for a toothache, I don’t have to be as cautious,” said Lohse. “But, if they’re there for fever, cough congestion, then I may meet them on their front porch.”

