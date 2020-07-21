New Abilene businesses opening during pandemic

ABILENE, Texas – (KTAB/KRBC) – Despite some businesses closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some entrepreneurs are taking the leap to open new ones.

Owner of the new food truck Papi’s Pinchos and Puerto Rican Cuisine, Jason Tabares says opening a business during a pandemic was a big decision.

“Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic is really a toss-up in the air,” says Tabares.

David Smith, Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), says he was nervous about businesses at first.

“Well actually, we were very concerned that due to COVID, we would have people not think it was a good time to open up a new business, but actually our business has been very good in that area. We’ve had a lot of people come in and want to start businesses,” says Smith. “They’re ready to do something different and strike out on their own, that’s the spirit of entrepreneurship.”



Smith says they found one food business to have an advantage above the rest.

“The thing about a food truck is that it’s automatically curbside, and so if you have a business that shuts down and says you can only do curbside, well you have a food truck that’s been doing curbside,” says Smith.

Being curbside and located outdoors was a big help for this food truck.

“Having a mobile food truck drops down a lot of those restrictions and overheads that the governor has put on restaurants and whatnot,” says Tabares.

David Smith says there are other businesses doing well during this time, too.

“The real estate business is very good right now and the construction is very good also,” says Smith.