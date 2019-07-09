New ACU retail center hopes to attract customers from all around Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new development is in its first stages of construction on the north side of Abilene.

It’s now been nearly two weeks since Abilene Christian University (ACU) broke ground on a 26,000 square foot restaurant and retail space.

The Allen Ridge Lifestyle Village will be across from the ACU campus off of Ambler avenue and Judge Ely Boulevard.

The new retail center will be taking over the plot of land that was once used as an agricultural learning center for ACU students.

The Abilene Christian investment group says the target market for this new development is the immediate surrounding community, but they hope to attract customers from all around Abilene, as well as Interstate 20 travelers.

“It’s our college community ACU, Hardin-Simmons, also the medical center, Hendrick, and then as you kind of expand out then it’s the City of Abilene and the families of Abilene, and lastly it’s the fact that it’s sitting here on I-20,” says Kelly Young, Vice President of Abilene Christian Investment Management Company.

Already some of the first retailers have signed their leases, including Blue Jean Cafe, the Biscuit Bar, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, and Abilene Nail Bar.

The first businesses are expected to open in the spring of 2020.