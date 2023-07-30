ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ArtWalk in Downtown Abilene has a new program to the lineup: Art Book Club.

The Abilene Public Library and Center for Contemporary Arts have teamed up to bring a new book club focused on art to Abilene. The meetings will be on the second Thursday of each month, and the first one will be at 6:00 p.m. at 220 Cypress Street on August 10.

The first book is ‘Your Brain On Art: How the Arts Transform Us’ by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross. Copies can be found at the library or online through Libby.

Future books will be shared as the club continues throughout the year. Contact Jay Smith via email (jay.smith@abilenetx.gov) or at (325) 676-6025 for more information.