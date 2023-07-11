ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene has been the talk of the Key City with the completion of the new hotel near the Civic Center. However, just south of the railroad tracks, the ever-changing SoDA (South of Downtown Abilene) District is showing off its versatility with its latest changes.

You might notice more scaffolding at the intersection of South 2nd and Oak streets. What was an old metal building just a few years ago is getting a facelift to match its surrounding development.

Lucas Gibbs has owned that building for nearly six years, using the facility as the home of his carpentry shop. But soon, it will become a new, unique staple of the SoDA District.

“Once we saw the revitalization happen, we thought ‘hey, we want to stay here a while,'” Gibbs said of the changes. “We’re hoping to add to that. It’ll be a home goods store with custom furniture and small home good items.”

That will be a combination of his business, his wife’s interior design shop, and a small home goods store all in one, but more importantly, a business the SoDA District has yet to see.

“It’s a little different than some of these other things,” expanded Gibbs. “But I think the mismatch of all these things kind of makes it appealing and get some different people in here that might not have come.”

It’s businesses like Gibbs’ that show off the versatility of the SoDA District, along with the recently opened Matera Bar and Grill, KAO Lounge, and Abilene Axe Company. It was one aspect of the area that developer Tim Smith loved when he sought to buy some of the property.

“It was kind of a quirky, offbeat little area with its own little personality, but still a part of downtown,” Smith vouched.

Smith and his family originally lived in what was Moose Mountain Coffee, later expanding and opening the Courtyard and wedding venue behind it. However, now that Moose Mountain is located on South 14th Street, more big changes are coming.

“That (the vacant Moose Mountain building) will become an AirBnB, and I’m renovating that just now,” revealed Smith.

The building will soon be called ‘Chandeliers,’ a two-story bed and breakfast that will house 10-12 residents and will be remodeled to host small gatherings in the courtyard for up to 50 people.

Chandeliers is just one of two new B & Bs coming to the SoDA District. Right across from the courtyard, Nathan Hawthorn said he’s opening one of his own.

But wait, there’s more!

“Pam and I have sold our venue building at 834 South 3rd. I can’t really talk about what that’s going to be yet,” Smith divulged, “but we’ll finish out all of our wedding events through December, and then there will be some exciting news on what that will become.”

All these major changes are to be expected, and that doesn’t begin to cover other renovations, such as the old Taylor County Courthouse, coming in the near future that with brighten up the area just south of the railroad tracks.

Smith added, because Matera Bar and Grill opened, KAO Lounge, as well as other businesses, have seen a “drastic” increase in sales. He said that was his goal when they brought in the popular restaurant.