ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — When COVID-19 shut down colleges in March, day cares in Abilene lost a chunk of their employees.

“The staff member told me, ‘Hey, so whatever is going on right now, our colleges are closing and we’re all going home,'” Candice Barber, from the Alliance of Women and Children (AWC) says.

Barber says they are still in limbo nearly 5 months later.

“The different piece for us was our staff wasn’t sure if school was opening as far as our college students, the biggest base for what we do, so it changed the dynamics,” says Barber.

They are reaching out to past staff members to see if they are coming back to work this year.

Toni Brockway from the AWC says “We will need twice as many staff as we normally do in order to keep those ratios small and keep our groups smaller.”

Ashley White David with Ready Steps Preschool says that policies have changed.

“Our Pre-K class, we could have up to 22, we can have 10,” she says.

Brockway says that due to a lack of staff, they are putting together a waiting list.

Normally they have anywhere between 560 to 600 children to take care of, but due to lack of staff, they are expecting about 300.

“In a non-COVID year we have anywhere from 70 to 80 staff, and that’s kind of bare minimum, and so we’re going to have to have probably at least 100 to 130 staff just to make sure we maintain the numbers we normally have,” says Barber.

They also face another big obstacle:

“We’re not real sure if Governor Abbott will shut us down,” Ashley David White says.