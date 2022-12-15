ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport has opened a door to new development and expect to present an agreement to city council for a new business on airport property.

Don Green, Director of Transportation, told the Abilene Metropolitan Policy board the three ways of development the airport has chosen. Most likely to develop first is the area at Highway 36 across from FM 18.

Photo courtesy of Kimley Horn and Associates, Inc.

The agreement that will be taken to city council in January will be the installment of a convenience store. This will be in the same area that the airport is planning a new entrance and signaled intersection.