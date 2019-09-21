New distillery coming to Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new distillery is headed for Downtown Abilene.

Currently, the closest distillery is in Fort Worth, so a group of Abilene entrepreneurs wanted to bring one to West Texas.

With the growth of downtown and the South of Downtown Abilene (SODA) District, these guys think a distillery would be the perfect addition.

It will be called Belt Buckle Distillery and will start with vodkas, rums and gins.

“I think it’s an opportunity to put Abilene on the map and produce a product that tastes like West Texas and something Abilenians can be proud of,” says Keith Sanders, Owner.

Owners are working to get the necessary permits in place and hope to open in February.