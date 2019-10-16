New equipment unveiled at Riverside Park in Brownwood

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In the Heartland, families have a place to have fun that has new equipment.

New and updated equipment has been added to the playground at Riverside Park.

The Brownwood Municipal Development District funded the complete renovation.

Most of the equipment there was decades old, so to attract employees and their families, they want to make a good first and lasting impression, so they bought the new play set and updated the existing equipment.

“It’s literally getting mobs of people every night, so it just shows you that just something as simple as upgrading the playground equipment, the community really responds and it’s something they really wanted to see,” says Ray Tipton, Brownwood Municipal Development District.

The new additions were unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project cost about $100,000, which comes from the development district budget.