ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo announced the kickoff of a new event to give guest an after-dark light experience.

‘Abilene Zoo Lights’ kicks off December 26 and features over 500,000 lights, ice-less skating, s’mores, hot chocolate and more. This event will run through December 31.

Tickets are included in general admission and is free for zoo members. You can find tickets here.

The event will run till 8:00 p.m. each night and you can find more information on the Zoo’s website.