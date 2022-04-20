ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A study is being done to determine the growth of the housing market in Downtown Abilene.

“I mean, Abilene has come alive in the last 20 years. If you lived here in the 70s or 80s or 90s, you wouldn’t even recognize the place,” local historian Jay Moore said.

Moore has been watching Downtown Abilene grow before his eyes, that growth leading to new faces becoming residents there like Blake Boyd, who came to Abilene from Houston.

“The location is really good and there are fantastic people that live here,” Boyd said.

Others in the community, like Darian Usera, were drawn to the area for retail options and jobs right outside her residency at the Windsor, which also gives her an element of the past.



“I actually learned the other day that it was actually a retirement home and after that it was a hotel and now it’s an apartment complex with Airbnbs, like it’s pretty cool,” Usera said.

This vision coming from the owner of the Windsor, Horatio LeDon, when he came to Abilene three years ago.



“We saw this 25 foot atrium and thought this is the perfect opportunity to create an oasis for Abilineans,” LeDon said.

He says they have added several amenities transforming the old ballroom to a new gym, added new retail and more to make residents feel at home. The construction isn’t completed just yet but he says he has high hopes for the Windsor when it does.



He hopes for an “Old Havana feel where you feel like you have essentially the ghosts of great times past flowing around,” LeDon said.

