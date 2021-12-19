New fencing program makes its Abilene debut, to promote ‘character development’ in the Big Country’s youth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new Abilene non-profit organization is offering local children the chance to learn the art of swordsmanship through fencing.

The program, Abilene Sport Fencing, allows youths across the Big Country to sharpen their skills and compete across Texas. This, all while promoting physical fitness and character development amongst young people.

(KTAB/KRBC) Two boys spar at Abilene Sport Fencing, Dec. 2021

KTAB/KRBC caught up with Head Coach and Director of Abilene Sport Fencing, Michael Bob Starr, Saturday to talk about the non-profit’s mission.

Starr believes the community is big enough to support fencing, and the kids love it.

“It’s really not about how to do a lunge and how to do a parry or post; it’s how to live you’re best life,” Starr said.

Starr continued on to explain how the sport of fencing sharpens a fencer, both physically and mentally.

“It’s about coordination, agility, speed on the physical side… And on the emotional side; it teaches determination, focus, sportsmanship… just great things that’ll serve you well throughout life no matter what.” Michael Bob Starr,

Head Coach, Director, Abilene Sport Fencing

Abilene Sport Fencing supports area children, ages 10 to 18, with numerous classes at different meeting times.

To learn more about Abilene Sport Fencing and sign up for classes, click here.