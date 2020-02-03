New Hendrick Regional Blood Center now open

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The new Hendrick Regional Blood Center is now open.

Located at 1701 Pine, the new location has more space and a new look officials say they’re happy with.

“I love it, it’s really great, like I said. The colors, the paintings on the walls, the whole feel of the layout is really great for our staff, but especially for our donors,” says Kelsey Caprio, Hendrick Regional Blood Center.

The blood center is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday.