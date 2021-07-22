New Horizons glad to benefit from proceeds of Garageband Woodstock this Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Foster care and adoption agencies have faced hardships during the pandemic, and now especially with their funding locked in the Texas legislative standstill.

Places like New Horizons in Abilene are feeling its effects, but that can change this weekend when the music of the ’60s and ’70s returns during Garageband Woodstock.

The show returns to the stage for the 11th year to rock out and raise money for New Horizons.

Children who suffer emotional trauma due to neglect and abuse are more common than some might think.

“When you’re that young, you shouldn’t have had to experience all these things,” says Communications and Grants Director of New Horizons, Hannah Wiginton.

New Horizons tackles those issues every day while helping children through emotional traumas, providing counseling and specialized treatment for children and families.

“Sometimes they just need some extra help. They need therapy, and so they come to our home and live with us for about a year,” says Wiginton.

But due to the pandemic, funds provided by the foster care system have been in jeopardy.

“We do still get funds from the state, and that does help pay for the kids’ care, but we also do fundraising events,” says Wiginton.

A couple of years ago, former garageband member Terry Bettis, along with other musicians chose New Horizons as their charity, giving back its proceeds through the Delta Group 360.

“New Horizons helps disadvantaged youth. I mean, what better charity or beneficiary could we think of than that?” says Bettis.

Delta Group is an Abilene advertising agency owned by Bettis, who says his organization is expecting this year’s crowd to be even bigger than before.

“They’ve been a lot of help to us, and I think we’ve been good for them, too,” says Bettis.

Wiginton says she is extremely grateful for what the Delta Group has done.

“It’s so helpful to make sure the kids have everything they need and we’re just thankful to be part of it,” says Wiginton.

Garageband Woodstock is Saturday, July 24 from 6-11 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center.

All advance tickets are sold out, but tickets will be available at the door Saturday night.