New Horizons’ CEO celebrates 30th anniversary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New Horizons Ranch and Center, Inc. CEO, Michael Redden, is celebrating 30 years with the organization.

New Horizons provides a home and therapeutic services to children who suffer different types of abuse. They also offer residential treatment centers, foster care, adoption, and youth family counseling.

CEO Michael Redden wrote an appreciation letter for his staff and donors, in which he refers to them as family.

“My 30 years is more than a lifetime to over half of the nearly 180 staff we now have at New Horizons. It’s more than two lifetimes to many of the 2,000 kids we will positively impact this year through our programs,” said Michael Redden on the letter.

“In my 30 years with New Horizons, we have likely been involved in the lives of over 30,000 kids!”

Congratulations Michael, we appreciate everything you do for this community.