New judge to decide on removing life support for Texas baby

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A new judge will consider whether a Texas hospital can take a 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family’s opposition after the impartiality of the previous judge was questioned.

A temporary restraining order stopping Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth from removing life-sustaining treatment for Tinslee Lewis was set to expire Tuesday.

But after the removal last week of Tarrant County Juvenile Court Judge Alex Kim, a new hearing on the family’s request for a temporary injunction is now set for Thursday in Fort Worth.

