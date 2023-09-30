ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Founded in 1881, many establishments have grown alongside the city of Abilene. New Light Baptist Church on the city’s northside has been one of those, as members of the congregation celebrate 100 years.

On what felt like a hot summer afternoon, people enjoyed praise, food, and community. The sounds of worship echoed along Treadaway Boulevard as the congregation and members from 17 surrounding churches paid tribute to New Light’s centennial year.

Associate Minister of New Light Baptist Church Renea Ervine shared that the celebration outside the church held significance.

“Outside the walls, this church has been here for a hundred years in this location in the city of Abilene, and we know the church is not inside the four walls of the building. It’s actually outside because we, the people, are the church,” Ervine said. “We, the people, have been outside the wall praising God for a hundred years, and we are so blessed.”

The church’s centennial service will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, at 518 North 6th Street.