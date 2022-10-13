ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted on October 13 to move forward with the partnership with ALL KIND Animal Initiative and the Abilene Animal Shelter.

Starting January 1, 2023, ALL KIND Animal Initiative will take over the management of the Abilene Animal Shelter according to a Facebook post. Previously, the city was in charge of management and the Abilene City Council have been working with this group to fund raise and design a new facility on East South 11th Street.

This past summer, the initiative acquired land to build a new animal adoption center that will replace the current shelter. Andrea Robinson, Chairperson for ALL KIND Animal Initiative, told KTAB/KRBC this past summer that they plan to include more humane housing and an on-site spay and neuter in the new facility.

The initiative said that they will not take this challenge lightly and will focus on transparency within the community in its decision making.

“We know we will be actively fighting against the confines of the existing inhumane facility, and against the ongoing problem that is at the heart of our animal welfare crisis, which is the sheer volume of pets coming through the facility altogether,” said the ALL KIND Animal Initiative.

This initiative will lean upon other animal welfare organizations for guidance, expertise and resources. Members plan to foster a culture of kindness for all people and pets and invite people who are also passionate about making positive changes to join the mission.

Members said that long-term, sustainable change will not happen overnight and shared the commitment to animals that the initiative has been granted with.

“It is our sincere hope that our community will continue to support us over the long haul, and trust that at the heart of all we do is a deep and unconditional love and respect for the animals in our care,” said the ALL KIND Animal Initiative.