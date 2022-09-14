MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After many residents at the Merkel Nursing Center and members of the community expressed disappointment in a Merkel homecoming parade detour, the route has been redistributed to include the nursing home.

The change to include the nursing home once again will be most-welcomed by its residents.

“We don’t have a lot to look forward to, and we look forward to that parade,” said resident Norma Byers.

The Merkel Ex-Students Association said the committee worked with Merkel Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to make this parade visible to as many people as possible, while staying safe and following road laws.

The parade takes place at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 16. Participants will line up in a vacant lot east of Dollar General.

Here is the route, as according to the committee:

Parade route starts at Marion and North 1st Streets

left on Taylor Street

Left on North 2nd Street

Right on Edwards Street

Left on North 3rd Street

Left on Kent Street

Left on North 2nd Street

Right on Edwards Street

Right on North 1st Street – traveling by Merkel Nursing Center

Right on North 1st Street

Parade route finishes at Marion and North 1st Streets

Take a look at this route map provided by Merkel Ex-Students Association:

Merkel Ex-Students Association (trib.al/Ha3ZfOy): Merkel homecoming updated parade route (Sept. 13, 2022)

After the parade, the ‘Downtown Yell’ pep rally kicks off at 3:15 p.m. at Mellinger Park – located in the 900 block of North 2nd Street. Click here for more information of homecoming activities from the Merkel Ex-Students Association’s Facebook Page.