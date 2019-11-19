New Mexico may form hate-crimes unit after Texas massacre

Flowers and signs lay at the memorial outside of the El Paso Walmart, where a mass shooting killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others. (Border Report Photo/Steffi Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to create a special investigative unit to guard against hate crimes and bolster cybersecurity in response to the August mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and other emergent threats.

Attorney General Hector Balderas on Tuesday asked the Legislature to provide funding for five new employees as a precaution against potential attacks on public schools, retail stores and other vulnerable public venues.

Police say a gunman was targeting Mexicans as he opened fire on Aug. 3 at a retail store within 10 miles (15 kilometers) of New Mexico, killing 22 people. More than 40% of New Mexico residents claim Latino heritage.

Officials including Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have expressed support for possible new criminal statutes related to domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

