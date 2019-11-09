New migrant facility in El Paso to be used to house and care for children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A child migrant facility is reportedly in the works for El Paso County.

Caliburn International, a private contractor, will be providing the unaccompanied children with medical services, education, and daily care.

According to Caliburn, once the facility is licensed and approved by the State of Texas, it will include cottages centered around a recreational area with soccer fields and playgrounds.

The facility will also have classrooms, medical, counseling and dining facilities, Caliburn officials said.

Permanent structures will be used to house and care for the children and the site will have a capacity of 512 beds for unaccompanied children, according to a Caliburn spokesperson.

Caliburn International recently shut down a similar facility in Florida after the Trump administration received intense criticism from advocates and lawmakers about the facility’s purpose.

At one point, the site in Florida reportedly held around 3,000 children during the summer.